Image Source : GETTY Will BCCI allow Chetan Sharma to attend next selection meeting?

Chetan Sharma's position as chairman of national selection committee has become untenable after his alleged 'loose talk' during a sting operation but the BCCI might give him a chance to defend himself before taking a final decision on his fate.

Will Chetan Sharma attend next meeting?

The immediate question doing the rounds in the BCCI is whether he would be allowed to attend the next selection committee meeting before the squad of the third and fourth Test against Australia is announced. It is understood that Chetan being caught in a sting operation hasn't gone down too well with the top brass of the BCCI but the incident might have a far reaching impact on the relationship between media on one hand and the Indian team and selectors on the other.

"No player or selector will be comfortable on sharing a cordial relationship even with well meaning journalists after this sting as the trust factor has been compromised," a senior BCCI source PTI on conditions of anonymity.

While Chetan's claims are mostly been taken as loose talk and stuff that was already known in cricket fraternity, he had certainly lost trust and respect of the players.

BCCI official’s comment

"Chetan spoke a bit too much. None of the top India players talk to him. Have you seen him speak to Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma publicly in any training session. He would stand in one corner during T20 World Cup in Australia and no one bothered to speak to him," another BCCI source who was present in Australia said.

It has been learnt that Chetan might be given a chance to defend himself but whether he would be able to sit across the table with Rohit Sharma or Hardik Pandya is the question. The bigger question is whether the players would want to have any engagement with him.

