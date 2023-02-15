India lose top spot in revised ICC Test rankings, Australia regain 1st position

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Australia Test rankings

Team India lost the top spot in the ICC Test rankings after claiming it earlier in the day. Team Australia regained the number 1 spot after just six hours of the announcement by ICC on Wednesday. After India won the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against the Kangaroos, the ICC released new Test rankings. India was placed on the number 1 position with 115 points and Australia was ranked second with 111 rating points. However, in the revised Test rankings, Australia have claimed the 1st rank with 126 rating points from 29 matches. India's points remain static at 115 but their rank has slipped down.

England are currently in the 3rd spot with 107 points and will have a chance to improve their standing as they will face New Zealand in the Test series starting February 16. South Africa are on the fourth position with 102 rating points and New Zealand are on the fifth spot with 99 rating points.

Team India are currently ranked number 1 in both T20I and ODI format. They will want to win the 2nd Test match starting on February 17 in Delhi to top the ICC Test Rankings.

