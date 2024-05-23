WI vs SA T20I Series: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa

West Indies and South Africa will lock horns in the three-match T20I series starting from May 23 (May 24 according to IST). This is the third series that is being played just before the T20 World Cup as teams continue to prepre for the mega event. However, both sides will miss their players featuring in the second qualifier and the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Heinrich Klaasen being one of them.

Rassie van der Dussen will lead South Africa in Aiden Markram's absence who is with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the team that will face the Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier. Interestingly, even the West Indies will miss their captain Rovman Powell who is part of the Royals squad in IPL. Brandon King has been named the captain of this series instead of him.

Nevertheless, this series will give some of the players who are picked for the World Cup a chance to get used to the Caribbean conditions. West Indies are slotted in Group C alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan and newcomers Papua New Guinea and Uganda. They will play their first game against PNG on June 2.

On the other hand, South Africa are in Group D alongside Sri Lanka, South Africa, Netherlands and Nepal. Their first match is scheduled against Sri Lanka on June 3. Interestingly, the series is divided into two halves with the first three matches being played now and the last three scheduled at the end of August.

Here's all you need to know about WI vs SA T20I Series:

Schedule

1st T20I - May 24 at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica: 12:30 AM IST

2nd T20I - May 26 at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica: 12:30 AM IST

3rd T20I - May 28 at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica: 12:30 AM IST

4th T20I - August 24 at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad: 12:30 AM IST

5th T20I - August 26 at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad: 12:30 AM IST

6th T20I - August 28 at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad: 12:30 AM IST

Squads

West Indies: Brandon King (c), Roston Chase, Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Mathew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

South Africa: Rassie van der Dussen, Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock and Anrich Nortje

Live Telecast and Live Streaming

Live telecast of this series will not happen in India while live streaming will be available on Fancode in India.