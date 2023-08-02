WI vs IND: Yuzvendra Chahal on cusp of major milestone as India look to continue dominance over West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yuzvendra Chahal

India's premier leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is on the cusp of scaling a major milestone as India prepare to take on the West Indies in a five-match T20I series starting Thursday, August 3 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Chahal has claimed 91 wickets in the shortest format of the sport for India - the most by an Indian in the format. He surpassed pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (90 wickets) earlier to reach the milestone and is just nine wickets away from becoming the first Indian ever to bag 100 wickets in T20I cricket.

Chahal made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe on June 18, 2016, in Harare and has played 75 games for India thus far. His best bowling spell of 6/25 came against England on February 1 in 2017 and has claimed his wickets at an economy rate of 8.13 and an average of 24.68.

He is currently 14th on the list of players with the most wickets in the format. Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh tops the chart having claimed 140 wickets in 117 matches at an economy rate of 6.79 and an average of 20.49.

