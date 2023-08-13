WI vs IND, Today Match Prediction - Who will win 5th T20I? Top Performers and Probable XIs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya during the third T20I in 2023 series

India (IND) made a sensational comeback to level the series to 2-2 after losing the opening two matches in the five-match T20I series against West Indies (WI). Indian team recovered well and has recorded two dominant wins in the last two games, including a nine-run triumph in the fourth T20I. Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill registered brilliant fifties while chasing a 179-run target after impressive blowing spells by Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies are struggling for consistency and once again threw away a good start in the last game. They lost Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell and Kyle Mayers within a span of three runs but Shimron Hetmyer's fifty helped them score a challenging total. Returning star Shai Hope also shone with a bat and is likely to keep Johnson Charles on the bench.

Match Details

Match: 5th T20I

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Date & Time: Sunday, August 13, 10:30 AM Local (Florida), 08:00 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Doordarshan Network and JioCinema Website/App

WI vs IND Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

WI vs IND Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Yashasvi Jaiswal

The young Indian batter recorded his maiden T20I fifty to bag the Player of the Match award in the fourth T20I games. Yashasvi remained unbeaten by scoring 84 off 51 to ensure a huge nine-wicket win for India and become India's youngest-ever opener to score fifty in the shortest format of the game. Yashasvi has recorded three fifties and one century in his last five overall matches and will be looking to add another impactful knock in the last game of the series.

Best Bowler of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav

India's in-form spinner took two valuable wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell in his very first over of the fourth game to stall West Indies' quick start. Kuldeep has been in sensational form in this series with six wickets in three innings at an amazing economy rate of 6.16 and has also been impressive with some remarkable fielding in the last two games.

Who will win the Match: India (IND)

