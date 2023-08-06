WI vs IND, Today Match Prediction - Who will win 2nd T20I? Top Performers and Probable XIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya during the 1st T20I against WI on August 3, 2023

India (IND) will be looking for a quick comeback when they lock horns with West Indies (WI) in the second T20I match at Guyana's Providence Stadium on Sunday, August 6. The hosts shocked the world no.1 T20I team with a four-run win in the opening game while defending 149 runs at Brian Lara Stadium.

Tilak Varma made an instant impact on his international debut as he top-scored with 39 off just 22 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh shone with two wickets each to restrict West Indies to 149 runs but India's top order struggled to concede an embarrassing defeat. Shai Hope is expected to replace Johnson Charles for the hosts while India might hand a debut to Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Match Details

Match: 2nd T20I

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Date & Time: August 6, 10:30 AM Local (Guyana), 08:00 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Doordarshan Network and JioCinema Website/App

WI vs IND Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

WI vs IND Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has been in sensational form lately having won the Player of the Tournament award in the Major League Cricket 2023. He smashed 41 off 34 in the first T20I and has scored 457 runs in 16 T20I matches so far. Indian batters have struggled to show consistency in T20Is lately so Pooran takes this spot for the upcoming game.

Best Bowler of the Match: Yuzvendra Chahal

India's premier T20I spinner gave India a breakthrough in the last game as he dismissed both openers in a single over. Chahal was India's best bowler in the opening T20I game after failing to make a single appearance in the ODI series. Chahal leads the wickets chart for India in T20Is with 93 wickets, including eight against today's opponent.

Who will win the Match: India (IND)

Latest Cricket News