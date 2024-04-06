Why Rajasthan Royals will wear pink jersey for clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag.

High-flying Rajasthan Royals will be up against hot and cold Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League 2024. The two sides will have a go at each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday evening. However, the Royals will be seen in a new kit for their clash against the Bengaluru side.

RR will be sporting pink jerseys for the clash to showcase their support to the empowered women in rural Rajasthan. "Tomorrow is special. We’re all-Pink, and this is our Pink Promise to the women of Rajasthan, the Royals announced on their social media on the eve of the game.

The Royals also opened on their Pink Promise on their website. "On April 6 in the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match in Jaipur, the Royals will be wearing special all-pink matchday kits as part of their Pink Promise, through which the team aims to amplify their support to the empowered women from rural Rajasthan, who are driving significant societal transformation," the franchise wrote in a statement.

The pink jersey will also be carrying a message for the social cause "Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai". Not only this, the team is having more initiatives for the women. "To ensure continuity of its impactful on-ground initiatives, the Royals will donate Rs 100 for women-led rural transformation in Rajasthan on every RR vs RCB ticket purchased for this match. Apart from that, all proceeds from the sale of each all-pink Royals' jersey will go to its social equity arm - the Royal Rajasthan Foundation. In addition, for every 6 hit during the match by both teams, Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Rajasthan Foundation will light up 6 homes in the Sambhar region with solar power," the franchise added in its statement.