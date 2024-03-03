Why Marizanne Kapp, Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana have been ruled out of DC vs GG clash in WPL 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, X Harleen Deol and Marizanne Kapp.

Delhi Capitals' star Marizanne Kapp, and Gujarat Giants Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana have been ruled out of the DC vs GG clash in the Women's Premier League 2024. Kapp was the cornerstone of Delhi in both of their previous wins in the seasons with her all-round stocks. She was named the Player of the Match for both of Delhi's wins out of three games in the season.

During the toss of the round 1 clash between these two sides, captains of both the teams - Meg Lanning (DC) and Beth Mooney (GG) opened up on the absentees. "We will bowl first. Looks good, not too much grass. We've tried to get different perspectives on the way we're playing. Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana have been ruled out," Mooney said at the toss.

"We'll have to set up a good platform, anything more than 150+ should be a good score. It's been physically and mentally exhausting, we've had a good rest and some optional practice. The senior players have been around for a while, but everyone does learn. Two changes for us as well. Marizanne Kapp and Minu miss out," Lanning said at the flip of the coin.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the three players have been ruled out of the clash due to injuries. Harleen and Rana played the previous games for the winless Giants and are out due to injury, with Veda Krishnamurthy and Tarannum Pathan coming in. Pathan is playing her maiden WPL game.

Notably, the star of the previous two matches for DC, Kapp is out due to an undisclosed injury, while Minnu Mani is also missing as both the teams made two changes each. In Kapp and Mani's place, Annabel Sutherland and Titas Sadhu have made their way into the team. Sadhu makes her WPL debut after impressing in the India outfit for seven T20Is.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Tarannum Pathan, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey