Why are IPL matches in Bengaluru under National Green Tribunal scanner?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's home games at M Chinnaswamy Stadium are under the scanner of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). NGT handles cases related to environmental protection and other natural resources and is keeping a close eye on IPL 2024 matches in Bengaluru.

The NGT sent a notice to the Karnataka State Cricket Association on Friday to explain the water supply use at M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL 2024 matches.

Why are IPL matches in Bengaluru under the NGT scanner?

NGT's notice came amid the worsening water crisis in Bengaluru city which has grappled with daily life for the last two months. Lack of rainfall has affected city borewells and a sharp drop in water levels in the Cauvery River.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium has already hosted three IPL 2024 matches and has reportedly utilized 75,000 litres of treated water so far. With four more games to follow, the NGT is keeping a close eye on Bengaluru's water supply.

The NGT has also asked Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to submit details of the quantity and source of water used for the IPL games by May 2.

However, the remaining IPL games in Bengaluru are likely to go ahead as planned according to Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) CEO Shubendu Ghosh who confirmed that the stadium is complying with the NGT forms.

"We are studying the notice, and as such the stadium complies with the NGT norms," Shubendu Ghosh said. "So, we are confident of going ahead with the matches."

Meanwhile, the KSCA has taken permission to use the treated water from the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board and is not using groundwater or potable water to water the pitches during the IPL 2024 season. The Karnataka government has banned the use of potable water for gardening.