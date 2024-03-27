Wednesday, March 27, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Who is Kwena Maphaka? Mumbai Indians' debutant in SRH vs MI clash

Who is Kwena Maphaka? Mumbai Indians' debutant in SRH vs MI clash

Kwena Maphaka was named Dilshan Madhushanka's replacement just before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He made his debut today against Sunrisers Hyderabad for the five-time champions at the age of 17 years and 354 days.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: March 27, 2024 19:45 IST
IPL 2024, MI
Image Source : TWITTER/MUMBAI INDIANS Kwena Maphaka

Mumbai Indians handed a debut to South Africa's teen sensation Kwena Maphaka today in the 8th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He wasn't even in the original squad of the five-time champions and was only signed as a replacement of Dilshan Madhushanka, who got ruled out due to injury, a couple of days before the start of IPL.

For the unversed Kwena Maphaka's IPL salary this season is only INR 20 lakh and was the player of the tournament in the U19 World Cup that was played in South Africa earlier this year. He picked up 21 wickets in just six innings at an average of 9.71. Thanks to his excellent show in the mega event, Kwena also played in the CSA T20 Challenge for the Lions and picked up seven wickets in just four matches.

Kwena also had it in him to become the cricketer having first picked up a cricket ball at the age of three and then playing in his school's Under-9 team when he was just six years old. The progress for him continued as he played first international at the Under-19 level at 15. "I've been told I started playing because my brother needed someone to play backyard cricket with. 

"The first memory that I have is from about four years old, and it was of typical garden cricket with an older brother. He would get me out early and then I'd bowl at him the whole day and he'd hit me out of the garden. Well, I wouldn't call it bowling. I was just throwing the ball at him," Kwena said while speaking to ESPNCricinfo during the U19 World Cup.

Related Stories
SRH vs MI IPL 2024 live score: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal kick off Hyderabad's innings

SRH vs MI IPL 2024 live score: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal kick off Hyderabad's innings

SRH vs MI Playing XIs: 200th Mumbai cap for Rohit; Hyderabad hand debut to Travis Head

SRH vs MI Playing XIs: 200th Mumbai cap for Rohit; Hyderabad hand debut to Travis Head

Why is Suryakumar Yadav not playing in SRH vs MI IPL 2024 clash?

Why is Suryakumar Yadav not playing in SRH vs MI IPL 2024 clash?

His effort at the U19 World Cup picking up 21 wickets was the second most ever in the tournament history and fast forward to a couple of months later, the youngster is playing in the IPL for Mumbai Indians.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement