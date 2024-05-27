When will team India play T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match? All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

With the conclusion of IPL 2024, the focus now shifts to the T20 World Cup and the warm-up matches are commencing today (May 27). The tournament proper will be played from June 1 but most of the participating teams will be involved in warm-up matches. However, unlike earlier ICC events, this time around, several teams - England, Pakistan and New Zealand won't be featuring in this exercise as the world body has given a leeway to the teams in this aspect.

While some of the teams are playing two warm-up games, India is one of the very few teams to take part only in the solitary clash before their tournament opener. Rohit Sharma and his men will be facing Bangladesh in their warm-up game at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The match will start at 8 PM IST as both teams will look to finalise their combinations ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Several team India members reached New York along with support staff on Sunday (May 26) while remaining players who were involved in the playoffs and the final are set to join the squad soon. It is not yet known when exactly Virat Kohli will reach USA as he has reportedly taken the permission from the BCCI to join the squad late.

Meanwhile, let us know more about India's only warm-up match in T20 World Cup 2024:

Schedule

India vs Bangladesh - June 1

Venue

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

Match Timing

The warm-up match between India and Bangladesh will get underway at 8 PM IST

Teleast and Live Streaming

India vs Bangladesh clash will be telecast live on Star Sports. The live streaming of this match will be available on Hotstar.

Squads

India - Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan

Bangladesh - Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud