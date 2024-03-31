Sunday, March 31, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. What is Mayank Yadav's IPL 2024 salary?

What is Mayank Yadav's IPL 2024 salary?

Mayank Yadav bowled the fastest delivery of the ongoing season when he clocked 155 kmph during his duel with Shikhar Dhawan. He produced match-winning figures of 3/27 to derail Punjab Kings' run chase.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: March 31, 2024 9:04 IST
Mayank Yadav.
Image Source : IPL Mayank Yadav.

Lucknow Super Giants unleashed a gun speedster in the form of Mayank Yadav in the 11th match of the 17th edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League), who terrorised the Punjab Kings batters and finished with figures of 3/27 to help LSG win their first game of the season.

Mayank immediately caught everyone's attention when he bowled a 155.8 kmph delivery to Shikhar Dhawan on the first ball of the 12th over. The 21-year-old pacer not only impressed with his pace but also turned out to be extremely effective as a wicket-taking option for LSG.

The tall seamer provided the first breakthrough of the game to LSG when he broke the century partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Dhawan on the fourth ball of the 12th over. Mayank got rid of Bairstow (42 runs off 29 balls) before accounting for the dangerous-looking Prabhsimran Singh (19 off 7 balls) and the wicketkeeper-batter of PBKS, Jitesh Sharma.

Mayank conceded just 27 runs in his four overs at 6.80 runs per over and was awarded the Player of the Match (POTM) in LSG's 21-run win.

Notably, Mayank was bought by LSG at the mega auction of 2022 at his base price of INR 20 lakhs. However, the team combination and unforeseen injuries delayed his debut. 

When he got his opportunity on Saturday, the right-arm pacer made the most out of it and had a debut to remember.

Related Stories
WATCH | Mayank Yadav clocks 156kph, claims three big wickets on his IPL debut

WATCH | Mayank Yadav clocks 156kph, claims three big wickets on his IPL debut

Who is Mayank Yadav, LSG player who bowled fastest ball in IPL 2024 and starred for Lucknow?

Who is Mayank Yadav, LSG player who bowled fastest ball in IPL 2024 and starred for Lucknow?

LSG vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan's valiant effort in vain as Lucknow pull off maiden win of IPL 2024

LSG vs PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan's valiant effort in vain as Lucknow pull off maiden win of IPL 2024

"I didn't really think it (my debut) would go that well. I have heard from the others that there can be nervousness on debut. But after the first ball, all my nervousness went away," Mayank said during the post-match presentation. "Everyone said to not take too much pressure, just bowl on the stumps, and use the pace. That's what I did."

LSG's next fixture will be against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement