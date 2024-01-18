WATCH: Virat Kohli's acrobatic effort at boundary that saved a certain six in IND vs AFG clash in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli's acrobatic save in 17th over of Afghanistan's innings

The third T20I between India and Afghanistan witnessed a lot of drama and not many saw it coming after the hosts were reduced to 22/4 in the powerplay itself. In the end, a total of 424 runs were scored in 40 overs and still, the two sides weren't separated. Fielding plays a crucial role in such tied matches and yet again, Virat Kohli proved his worth on the field, obviously not for the first time. But this effort was outrageous given the fact that the match went down the wire.

The incident happened in the 17th over of Afghanistan's innings when the visitors still needed 48 runs to win off 20 deliveries. Washington Sundar delivered a back of a length ball to which Karim Janat rocked back and heaved it even as the red-cherry seemed to be clearing the long-on fielder. But Kohli was stationed there and he timed his jump excellently to first catch the ball and then get rid of it before falling over the boundary line.

Everything happened in just a split second and it was superb presence of mind and skillful fielding from the former India skipper that saved five crucial runs. The fact that the match ended in a tie proves how important that fielding effort from Kohli was in the end.

As far as the match is concerned, it went down the wire and two super overs were played for the first time in international cricket. India and Afghanistan scored same number of runs in the first super over too and the result was only produced in the second super over. Much to the delight of the crowd, India ended up winning the match as Ravi Bishnoi bowled a brilliant second over to defend 11 runs in the end.