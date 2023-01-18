WATCH VIDEO: Huge error committed by third umpire, adjudges Hardik Pandya OUT

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Hardik Pandya given out by third umpire

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: The umpiring standard have gone down extremely low as far as international cricket is concerned and Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is the latest victim of it. The first One Day International that is being played between India and New Zealand witnessed something bizarre while Hardik Pandya was batting. India were jolted by back-to-back blows of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal and the onus was on Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill to guide India to a big total

Hardik Pandya was adjudged out

The incident took place on the 4th ball of the 40th over. Hardik Pandya looked in full flow but that is when Daryl Mitchell brought him into the attack. With Tom Latham standing up to the stumps, Hardik Pandya waited in his crease and attempted a deft touch to the ball that was bowled marginally out of the off stump. In the first go, it felt as if Hardik Pandya had chopped the ball onto the stumps. Eventually, the third umpire was referred but interestingly after dozens of replays, the decision was not overturned.

Hardik Pandya was not out

The replay shows that Hardik hadn't nicked the ball and it went on to Latham's gloves who dislodged the bails. While dislodging the bails, Hardik Pandya was comfortably in his crease, hence this wasn't even a stumping too. Much to Hardik Pandya's dismay, he was adjudged out and hence this has created a new controversy around the cricketing circuit. Umpires have access to high-definition cameras and replays and when an error like this is committed, it is not acceptable. Dismissals like these can change the course of the game and they have to take ownership of it.

India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

