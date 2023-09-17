Watch | Ruthless Mohammed Siraj takes four wickets in single over to dismantle Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mohammed Siraj vs SL in Asia Cup 2023 final

Mohammed Siraj tore apart Sri Lanka's batting lineup in the Asia Cup 2023 final to go into history books on Sunday, September 17. Siraj became the first Indian bowler to take four wickets in a single over in ODIs and added two more wickets to deliver the best bowling figures for India in Asia Cup history. Sri Lanka were bowled out on just 50 runs after six wickets from Siraj and three from Hardik Pandya.

Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bowl first at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium but his decision backfired quickly. Jasprit Bumrah gives India a flying start with Kusal Perera's wicket in the first over and then fans witnessed one the best bowling spells in ODI history. Siraj bowled a maiden over but could not get any wickets in his first outings.

Siraj dismissed Pathum Nissanka on the first delivery of the fourth over Ravindra Jadeja taking a flying catch at point area. Siraj then removed in-form Sadeera Samarawickrama on the LBW dismissal and Charith Asalanka on the back-to-back deliveries. He missed a chance to record a hat trick but finished his over with Dhananjaya de Silva's wicket to make it four in the single over.

The right-arm pacer continued his fiery spell with Dasun Shanaka's wicket in his next over to give India their sixth wicket with just 12 runs on the scoreboard. Sri Lanka struggled to find ground against the Indian pace attack as Hardik Pandya joined the party with in-form Dunith Wellalage's wicket and finished the innings with two back-to-back wickets in the 16th over.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana

