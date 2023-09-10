Sunday, September 10, 2023
     
WATCH | Rohit Sharma smashes Shaheen Afridi for six to record unique achievement

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a flying start with an unbeaten 61-run stand in the opening ten overs in the Super 4 clash vs Pakistan.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2023 16:10 IST
Rohit Sharma vs Pakistan in Asia Cup Super 4 match on
Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma vs Pakistan in Asia Cup Super 4 match on September 10, 2023

The Indian cricket team is off to a great start against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash on Sunday, September 10. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill tore apart Pakistan's in-form pace attack to help India score 61 runs in the first ten overs without losing any wickets.

After being forced to bat first at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, Rohit faced off left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi in the first over. Rohit was careful with his approach in the first over and Shaheen seemed confident to start the game with a maiden over. But Rohit ended the over with a six off Shaheen to open his and India's account in style.

Rohit's six to Shaheen also recorded a unique achievement for the Indian captain. He became the first-ever cricketer to smash a six off Shaheen in the bowler's first over in ODIs. Shaheen has significantly bowled first overs on 26 occasions in 41 innings and has never conceded a six before today's game.

Rohit was confident with his attacking approach today as he scored three fours and one six in the first ten overs. Notably, he didn't go for a single run in the powerplay overs and looked in great rhythm with areal shots. Gill also took Shaheen in the powerplay overs by smashing him for six fours in two consecutive overs. India's flying start added early pressure on Pakistani captain Babar Azam who was forced to introduce pace all-rounder Faheem Ashraf after six overs of play.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

