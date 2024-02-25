WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill hilariously imitate Kuldeep Yadav's batting stance, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Kuldeep Yadav played 72 balls as he was able to keep England bowlers out on the second day of the fourth Test in Ranchi

It was a day of bizarre batting from India in the fourth Test in Ranchi against England. The start wasn't good as India lost their captain Rohit Sharma for not much before an 84-run partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill rescued the hosts. Then a collapse and then another partnership of weathering the storm. It was a sea-saw innings that continued on long for India throughout the day before they found themselves on 219/7 at the stumps with Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav batting.

Kuldeep, who played a grinding innings of 27 runs in the second innings in the third Test in Rajkot, carried his confidence into the fourth game and looked solid even more than some of the pure batters on a surface where the ball was staying very low and the odd-one was gripping and turning off the crack. Kuldeep played 72 balls and even though he scored just 17 runs, he ensured that India didn't lose any wicket in the final hour or so after they were seven wickets down.

Kuldeep, who was crouching low to play the low-staying delivery batter, changed his stance slightly to not let the Englishmen take his wicket easily. This was noticed by not just the commentators by even by his teammates including Shubman Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma as they decided to imitate Kuldeep the batter. The hilarious video has gone viral on the internet.

Watch here:

Kuldeep will hope to stay at the crease for as long as he can alongside Jurel as the Indian team is still 134 runs behind England's first-innings total. The first hour will be key and Jurel, who has played a few aggressive shots will hope to be positive on Day 3 to help India reduce the deficit after England posted a 353-run score on the board.