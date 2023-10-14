Saturday, October 14, 2023
     
WATCH | Rohit Sharma flexes his muscles to umpire Marais Erasmus after hitting 90m six off Haris Rauf

Rohit Sharma smashed six sixes to top-score with 86 runs off 63 balls against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Rohit became India's first-ever cricketer to record 300 sixes in ODI cricket after hitting his third six on Saturday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2023 23:46 IST
Rohit Sharma and Marais Erasmus during IND vs PAK World Cup
Image Source : TWITTER/ROHITHSAMU94762 Rohit Sharma and Marais Erasmus during IND vs PAK World Cup 2023 match on Oct 14

Indian captain Rohit Sharma played another stunning knock against Pakistan to give India a memorable seven-wicket win in the ICC World Cup 2023 match on Saturday, October 14. Rohit smashed 86 runs off 63 balls to boost India to the top of the points table with three wins in three matches.

Rohit's explosive innings was boosted with six huge sixes at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Rohit has registered the most sixes in international cricket, a record he achieved during India's previous game against Afghanistan. He also became the first Indian cricketer to register 300 sixes in ODIs after hitting his third six of the game today. 

The Indian captain smashed a sensational 90-metre six off Haris Rauf over the covers during the eight over which stunned the crowd in Ahmedabad. Rohit approached umpire Marais Erasmus after hitting his fourth six and flaunted his bulging muscles with a big smile on his face.

Meanwhile, Rohit and Shreyas Iyer's fifties gave India a memorable win in Ahmedabad. Jasprit Bumrah was awarded the Player of the Match award for his two wickets for 19. Apart from Shardul Thakur, all Indian bowlers picked two wickets each to contribute to India's win. Rohit praised the Indian bowling attack after the game and said that the team is getting together for a long run in the tournament.

"The bowlers also did their job. Lots of five-fors. [On the team getting together] I will keep my fingers crossed. We don't want to get too excited and also not get too low as well. It is a long tournament, nine league games and then the semis and final. Just have to keep the balance and go forward. I have said it before, for us it was an opposition [Pakistan] we wanted to play. Every opposition we come against they can beat you. We have to be good on that particular day. The past and future does not matter," Rohit Sharma said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

