WATCH: Rishabh Pant slams his bat into curtains in frustration after getting out in IPL 2024 clash vs RR

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was visibly frustrated after he got out scoring 28 off 26 against the Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered their second consecutive loss in the 2024 edition of the IPL as Rajasthan Royals (RR) were good enough in the end to prevail in a close encounter by 12 runs. The Capitals would feel that they let this one slip away given they had the Royals three down for 58 after 10 overs and they let them get to 185, which was eventually 10-15 above par on that track. Riyan Parag was the star for the Royals as he came of age in the IPL and the Capitals have a lot to think about, especially their Indian batting options.

During the chase too, the way Mitchell Marsh and David Warner began and then how the left-hander took it over and stitched a partnership with skipper Rishabh Pant, the Capitals were very much on course. Needing 97 runs in the last 10 overs, the chasing team would have backed itself to go the distance. However, it wasn't to be as the visitors lost both Warner and Rishabh Pant in quick succession and even though the likes of Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel tried their best, it was a little too much for them in the end.

Pant, who scored 28 off 26 balls was visibly frustrated with his dismissal and the timing of it. Warner, who scored a 49 off 34 at a quick pace had just gotten out a couple of overs ago and Pant getting out to Yuzvendra Chahal just broke the back of the chase, especially when DC still needed 81 more runs to win.

As Pant walked back, he slammed his bat into the curtains after crossing the boundary line on the way to the dressing room. The video has gone viral, take a look-

One positive that the Capitals can take is the promise of what's to come as far as Stubbs is concerned. If done regularly, Stubbs could solve the middle-order batting problems for the Capitals given the Indian batting resources of the side, or the lack of them.