Friday, August 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WATCH: Rahkeem Cornwall's hilarious run out during CPL 2023 game splits social media

WATCH: Rahkeem Cornwall's hilarious run out during CPL 2023 game splits social media

Rahkeem Cornwall suffered a run out on the innings' first ball as Barbados Royals failed to chase a 202-run target against St Lucia Kings.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: August 18, 2023 17:17 IST
Rahkeem Cornwall during Barbados Royals' opening CPL 2023
Image Source : TWITTER/CPL T20 Rahkeem Cornwall during Barbados Royals' opening CPL 2023 game

Two-time champions Barbados Royals suffered a disappointing 54-run defeat against St Lucia Kings in their opening game of Caribbean Premier League 2023 (CPL) on Thursday, August 17. The Royals were bowled out on just 147 runs while chasing a 202-run target despite some impressive performances from Jason Holder and Nyeem Young.

However, the biggest highlight of the game was Rahkeem Cornwall's hilarious run out on the innings' very first delivery. The star batter is clearly not among the quickest cricketers in international cricket and failed to carry himself to the other end while attempting an easy single run.

The 30-year-old opener played Matthew Forde's delivery at a short fine and fielder Chris Sole stumbled while stopping the ball but quickly recovered and delivered a sharp throw at the non-striker's end. Cornwall was slow with an initial pace but didn't even try to speed up or showed any desire to reach the crease.

Sole's throw took off the bails and Cornwall had a long walk back to the pavilion. A video of his dismissal is taking rounds on social media with cricket fans mocking the player for showing no desire to reach the crease but few fans defended the player's struggles with fitness.

Related Stories
Jasprit Bumrah eyes comeback with T20I series opener against Ireland after injury lay-off

Jasprit Bumrah eyes comeback with T20I series opener against Ireland after injury lay-off

'I wouldn't run away...': Virat Kohli opens up on excitement around India vs Pakistan encounters

'I wouldn't run away...': Virat Kohli opens up on excitement around India vs Pakistan encounters

IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Ireland opening T20I?

IND vs IRE 1st T20I Live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Ireland opening T20I?

Meanwhile, St Lucia Kings registered a massive total of 201 for 6 while batting first in Gros Islet. The veteran Zimbabwe batting all-rounder Sean Williams scored 47 runs off 30 balls and captain Faf du Plessis scored 46 off 32 balls. The Royals all-rounder Jason Holder took four wickets and Qais Ahmad picked two but it was a day to forget for them.

After Cornwall's departure on the first ball, the Royals also lost Justin Greaves on the third delivery off Forde. The Royals managed to stretch the game into the death overs with youngster Nayeem Young smashing 48 runs off 39 but three wickets from Forde helped the Kings to a huge 54-run win.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News