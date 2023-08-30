WATCH | Mohammad Rizwan suffers silly run-out while avoiding throw, angry Babar Azam reacts by throwing cap

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUVAMKOIRALA_45 Mohammad Rizwan against Nepal in Asia Cup 2023 opening game on August 30, 2023

Pakistan lost their star batter Mohammad Rizwan on a poor run-out dismissal in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 opening game against Nepal on Wednesday, August 30. Rizwan was poor while completing his run and kept his bat and legs in the air to throw away his wicket and captain Babar Azam's angry reaction to the former's silly dismissal caught fans' attention.

While batting first at Multan Cricket Stadium, the hosts lost both the openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Azam cheaply with just 25 runs on the scoreboard. But in-form Babar and Rizwan added 86 runs for the third wicket to put Pakistan on track for the big total in Asia Cup's opening game in front of the home fans.

Babar and Rizwan were cautious with their initial approach to avoid throwing further wickets. But tried to accelerate their innings with one eye on the run rate. Rizwan's dismissal came off Sandeep Lamichhane's delivery in the 24th over. Rizwan played it towards covers and tried to steal a quick single but his approach while completing the single stunned the fans.

Rizwan kept his eyes set on the ball and surprisingly failed to keep his bat grounded while completing the run. His legs were also in the air when Dipendra Singh Airee's direct throw landed on the stumps. Rizwan was clearly disappointed with his effort but Babar's angry reaction at his teammate's lack of dedication in the middle of the pitch. Frustrated Babar removed his cap and slammed it into the ground as Rizwan walked off the pitch.

Rizwan scored 44 off 50 but Babar managed to produce his 29th fifty in ODIs to keep Pakistan ahead in the game. The hosts also lost Agha Salman cheaply with Kushal Bhurtel taking a brilliant catch at the point in the 28th over. But Babar and the next batter Iftikhar Ahmad added unbeaten 33 runs for the fifth wicket with Pakistan batting at 157 for four after 33 overs.

