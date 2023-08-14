WATCH: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer undergo match simulation training ahead of Asia Cup; Rishabh Pant shares video

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are currently at the NCA

The West Indies series is done and dusted and the focus will swiftly shift to the Asia Cup. Yes, there is a three-match Ireland series to be played but a second-string side will be involved in the assignment and for the main team, the preparations ahead of the Asia Cup have been severely affected by injuries. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah, three of their first-choice players haven't played an ODI for the last 5-6 months and even though the selectors and the team management have attempted to fit in a couple of players, they haven't been able to make the spot their own.

Now, with the squad for the Asia Cup set to be announced in a few days, the management is sweating over the fitness of both Iyer and Rahul. Bumrah is set to return to competitive cricket this week against Ireland in the three-match T20I series but the management are waiting for a fitness report on both Rahul and Iyer to give their final squad.

Now, both Rahul and Iyer who are at the NCA currently were seen involved in a match simulation training. In a video shared by Rishabh Pant, who is undergoing rehab at the NCA shared the video with the caption, "Loved watching live cricket after long time."

Shreyas Iyer was seen batting while KL Rahul was at the non-striker's end as the former played a shot and called for a run. The video showed both Rahul and Iyer getting to match fitness to prove themselves. While many reports said that Rahul could be fit for the continental tournament, the clouds of doubt surround Iyer.

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will begin on August 30 in Multan with hosts Pakistan talking on Nepal while the final will be played in Colombo on Sunday, September 17 as this is the first edition of the tournament to be played in hybrid style.

