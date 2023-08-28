WATCH | Kieron Pollard hits 4 100-meter sixes in a row in CPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kieron Pollard smashed an unbeaten 37 in the chase

The 12th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) saw Trinbago Knight Riders and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots locking horns. The Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard, won the match by six wickets chasing down 179 runs in just 17.1 overs. While Nicholas Pooran was the star with the bat smashing 61 off 32 balls, their skipper Pollard also stunned the viewers with some amazing hitting during his unbeaten 37-run knock.

He smacked four consecutive sixes of more than 100 metres off spinner Izharulhaq Naveed in the 15th over of the innings. When the over started, Pollard was on three runs off six balls and this is when he blunted the 19-year-old bowler. The second ball of the over went over the ropes and then the last three balls of the over also went for six. All of them travelled a distance of over 100 metres too.

The over changed the game completely in favour of the Knight Riders as 28 runs were scored overall. Before the over started, TKR required 59 runs off 36 balls and the Patriots were still in the hunt to win the game. But skipper Pollard made sure to kill the game in the 15th over itself to eventually take his side over the line in the 18th over of the innings.

Watch the video here:

The match also witnessed history with Sunil Narine becoming the first ever cricketer to be shown the red card in the sport. New rules have been introduced in the CPL this season related to the over-rate and accordingly, TKR were late in starting their last over of the innings which is why, the umpires had to send off one of the players from the fielding side. Narine was the one to bear the brunt in the final over as he had finished his exceptional spell returning with figures of 3/24.

