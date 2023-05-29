WATCH: IPL 2023 Final - Woman hits police officer in the stands at Narendra Modi stadium as rain delays match

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Woman hit police officer amidst rain in Ahmedabad

IPL 2023 final CSK vs GT: The final of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans is set to take place on Monday (May 29). The summit clash was forced to move to the reserve day after rain came pouring down on Sunday in Ahmedabad. Even toss also could not take place and despite the umpires waiting till 11 PM, the rain didn't relent and the match had to be postponed.

Meanwhile, amidst the rain, another incident that happened in the stands is going viral at the moment. When rain was pelting down and the jam-packed stadium was waiting for the action to begin, a woman in one of the stands was seen quarreling with the police officer.

Perhaps, the matter got worse with the woman getting physical with the policeman and also hitting him in the process. She pushed the police officer who fell on the seats in the next row. There is not much clarity on what actually happened but things did look ugly and the video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Here's the video:

Meanwhile, the fans will be hoping for rain to stay away today so that the final between CSK and RR takes place. The two teams have played some excellent cricket and it will be only fair that a full 20-over game happens on Monday.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Dasun Shanaka, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes

