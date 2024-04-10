Wednesday, April 10, 2024
     
WATCH: Heinrich Klaasen stumps Shikhar Dhawan off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 140 kph delivery in PBKS vs SRH clash

Heinrich Klaasen didn't have a memorable day with the bat against Punjab Kings on Tuesday (April 9). But he was brilliant behind the stumps showcasing his wicketkeeping skills that included the stumping of Shikhar Dhawan off Bhuvneshwar Kumar that drew comparisons with MS Dhoni.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: April 10, 2024 15:14 IST
IPL 2024
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Heinrich Klaasen stumps Shikhar Dhawan

Heinrich Klaasen has been hogging the limelight nowadays more for his explosive batting and six-hitting skills. The man has already lit up the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) smashing 186 runs with 17 sixes to his name, the most this season so far. But in the clash between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Klaasen's batting took a backseat but his wicketkeeping skills were on show and his stumping of PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan stunned many,

With the batter leaving his crease repeatedly, Klaasen decided to come up to the stumps despite medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivering the fifth over of the innings and the move worked wonders right away for SRH. Dhawan decided to step out and drive a good length delivery but it beat his outside edge only for the wicketkeeper to collect and affect a superb stumping. Bhuvneshwar had clocked 140 kph exactly on the ball and it was some exceptional glove work from Klaasen.

It was a huge blow for Punjab as they had lost their third wicket inside the powerplay chasing 183 runs after opting to bowl first. Even then, they managed to get close losing the match only two runs. SRH pacer Jaydev Unadkat conceded 26 runs in the final over thanks to some exceptional power hitting by Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, the heroes of PBKS's last win over Gujarat Titans. But they fell short agonisingly by two runs much to the disappointment of PBKS fans.

Earlier, it was the heroics of Nitish Reddy that SRH managed to post 182 runs on the board despite being 100/5 in the 14th over of the innings. Abdul Samad and Shahbaz Ahmed also pitched in some late quick runs and that eventuallt helped SRH win their third match of the season in five outings.

