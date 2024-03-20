Wednesday, March 20, 2024
     
WATCH: Chris Gayle, Ali Khan launch T20 World Cup trophy tour in New York; WI legend pulls Indian fan's leg

West Indies legend and United States pacer Ali Khan launched the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 trophy tour in New York at the Empire State Building. Gayle had a meet and greet with fans with the tournament set to begin on June 1 in Dallas with the final to be played in Barbados on June 29.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: March 20, 2024 13:11 IST
Chris Gayle and USA pacer Ali Khan launched the T20 World
Image Source : ICC X/SCREENGRAB Chris Gayle and USA pacer Ali Khan launched the T20 World Cup trophy tour at the Empire State Building in New York

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is set to kick off in the Caribbean and the United States of America in 70 days, however, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has already begun to create buzz and hype among netizens as after marketing campaigns and promos, the trophy tour kicked off in New York on Monday, March 18. West Indies legend Chris Gayle and USA pacer Ali Khan were there to meet and greet the fans as they took the trophy to the top of the Empire State Building.

Set to begin on June 1, the 20-team tournament promises to be an extravaganza second to none with the competition set to move around nine venues in the West Indies and the States. The excitement among the fans present at the Empire State Building during the tour was palpable and Gayle too decided to have some fun. Gayle was his usual self having fun with the fans and the media. One of the fans, an Indian lady, was taking a selfie with Gayle and asked him about his favourites for the tournament.

Gayle obviously picked the West Indies which dampened the lady's mood and to make things up, he instantly picked India as the runners-up which disappointed the lady further given the record of the Men in Blue in recent times in ICC knockouts. 

Watch the video here:

While the two-time champions the West Indies are drawn in Group C alongside the likes of Afghanistan, Uganda, PNG and New Zealand, India are in Group A with Pakistan, Ireland, the USA and Canada. The teams are divided into four groups of five with two of them from each group set to advance to Super 8. In the Super eight, teams will be divided into two groups of four with top two teams from each of them set to qualify for the semi-finals. 

