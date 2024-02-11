WATCH | Alzarri Joseph survives bizarre run out as Australia forget to appeal

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Alzarri Joseph vs Australia in the 2nd T20I on February 11, 2024

Australia clinched a deserving 34-run win in the second T20I against West Indies to win the series on Sunday, February 11. It was another high-scoring fest at Adelaide Oval as the Caribbean side scored 207 while chasing a mammoth total of 241.

West Indies remained determined in the tough chase with the Rovman Powell and Andre Russell producing impressive knocks. The game ended with some controversy when Alzarri Joseph survived a bizarre run out in the 19th over, which also triggered some heated reactions from Australian players.

Alzarri's cover drive was well collected by Mitchell Marsh at mid-off with the latter delivering a quick throw towards non-striker's end. The bowler Spencer Johnson collected the ball and took off the bails with Alzarri well outside the crease.

But, surprisingly, there was no reaction from the fielders while Spencer, who had his back at Alzarri while rooting off the stumps, walked back to his bowling mark to get ready for the next delivery.

A controversy erupted when the reply on the big screen showed Alzarri being outside the crease. Australian players started celebrating their win but umpire Gerard Abood denied the run-out dismissal. Abood was surrounded by Australian players but he stood firm on his decision by saying 'there was no appeal'.

According to ICC law, the appeal must be made before the bowler begins his or her run-up for the next deliver, so, Abood was right with his decision.

However, it didn't cost Australia much as they restricted West Indies to 207/9 to clinch the series win. Glenn Maxwell turned out a hero by smashing 120* off just 55 balls, his fifth T20I century while Australia registered their highest total at home in the shortest format.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph