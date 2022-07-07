Extended Break or Drop? Virat Kohli is set to miss Caribbean tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Is Virat Kohli being dropped, speculations gaining momentum

Virat Kohli milking runs for fun and thumping the air delight with arms open in the air is some sight that hasn't come by for two long years. Every time Virat walks out to bat, fans expect him to go big and score a ton, his 71st ton which hasn't come by in two long years. Virat walks in, spends time at the crease, and the moment he starts to make a move, something goes wrong he ends up getting dismissed.

Few are calling it lack of form, few are calling it bad luck. When it comes to Virat and his poor outings, there is always a mixed bag of reactions. Some are calling him out for not being responsible enough as a senior player and some are asking him to retire.

Virat Kohli has had a lot of problems lately and even after trying he just is not being able to fix his bad patch. He had a dismal run in last year's T20I World Cup and could not deliver to his potential and his stature even in the Indian Premier League. Kohli stepped down from the India Test captaincy earlier in January 2022.

Currently, with India losing the fifth and the final Test match against England, the entire team and the team management have come under heavy criticism on how things are being managed in the Indian team behind closed doors. To manage the workload of the senior players, especially the ones who play all three formats, the BCCI has a system in place where players are handed breaks at regular intervals. But for the time being, the system has gone for a toss and players are in no mood to participate as they are picking and leaving bilateral series of their own will.

Reports have now surfaced that former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has asked for a break from the West Indies tour. A BCCI source further said "It was team management's decision to rest Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah for the ODI series along with the skipper himself. However, for the T20I series, all others are playing but Kohli has himself asked for a break. He has informed that he will be available for all series after the West Indies tour".

Virat Kohli is in all sorts of trouble now but his place in the national T20 squad for the next big international assignment (Asia Cup in Sri Lanka) will depend on his T20 form in the two games that he will play against England beginning on Thursday.

