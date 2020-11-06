IPL 2020 Eliminator: RCB skipper Virat Kohli admits they paid the price for dropping Williamson's catch

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB skipper Virat Kohli (right) reacts after getting out against SRH in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore runs in IPL 2020 ended of Friday night with a six-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a low-scoring thriller in IPL 2020 Eliminator in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The loss meant that RCB’s barren title run in IPL will extend to 14th year while SRH will continue their hunt for second silverware in Qualifier 2 at the same venue in two days time.

To Virat Kohli and Co.’s credit, the Bengaluru outfit didn’t go down without a fight despite putting a lowly 132-run target against an inform SRH batting order. Mohammed Siraj with two wickets did the initial damage while spinners choked the SRH middle-order for runs before Kane Williamson’s rescue act.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli admitted that the game would have a different result if the catch of Kane Williamson was taken at the boundary by Devdutt Padikkal, who had to push the ball out from his hand to save a six.

“If you talk about the first innings I don't think we had enough runs on the board. We made one helluva game in the second half, the positions we got ourselves into in the second half. It is a game of margins and if Kane was taken there then it is a different ball game,” Kohli said.

The team ended their campaign with four losses on a stretch with batsman finding it difficult to get going on slow UAE pitches. Kohli felt it was a strange phase when all their shots went straight to fielders.

“In the last 2-3 games we have hit it straight to the fielders, lot of good shots going to the fielders. It has been a strange kind of phase in the last 4-5 games,” he said.

