Virat Kohli shows off 'best fielder' medal like athletes as Team India begins dressing room awards - WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli got the Indian team's first dressing room award after the World Cup match against Australia

The Indian team it seems has started following in the footsteps of some of the IPL teams including Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in giving the dressing room awards. The ceremony kicked off after India's World Cup opener against Australia. It seems that the team management was planning to have an award like this for a while and they finally had one, which was beautifully crafted like an athletes' medal and Virat Kohli, who received it, did with child-like enthusiasm and even posed like those athletes.

Coach Rahul Dravid asked the fielding coach T Dilip to do the honours who praised Ishan Kishan for being a livewire on the boundary running around here and there and then hailed Shreyas Iyer for his couple of catches, but gave the award eventually to Kohli and explained the reason for his choice as well.

“Something we keep speaking in our team is about consistency. It’s just not about one catch, one thing, overall, as I think, intensity, backing up. It’s not only doing your job, but also making sure that you encourage and keep the right fielders at the right place. This one goes to Virat," Dilip said.

The room was filled with loud applause and Kohli too was jubilant while receiving the medal.

Watch the video here:

India's bowlers and fielding starred on a tricky Chennai wicket as they bowled out Australia for a paltry score of 199. The way the Indian team batted, it could be visible that the surface wasn't an easy one but they also showed that it wasn't a 200 wicket and if the Australian team had 50-60 more runs in their kitty, it could have been an even tighter contest.

A win against Australia in the first game is a good start for India, who would hope to add a couple of more points against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday before the big one against Pakistan on the weekend.

Latest Cricket News