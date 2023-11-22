Virat Kohli jumps to third position in ICC ODI rankings, Shubman Gill still on top

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill

International Cricket Council (CC) has announced the ODI rankings for the first time since the end of World Cup 2023. Virat Kohli has benefitted as he has jumped to the third position after scoring his 50th century in semifinal vs New Zealand and then followed it up with a fifty in the final against Australia. India skipper Rohit Sharma is also at the fourth position as after a long time three Indian batters are among top four.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, despite his failure in the final, has retained his top position but the gap between him and second placed Babar Azam has reduced to just two points. Gill has 826 rating points while Babar Azam has 824 points to his name. Having said that, the latter will not play a single ODI in next one year but Gill is likely to be in action during the ODI series in South Africa next month.

As for Kohli and Rohit, they boast of 791 and 769 rating points respectively. However, it is still not clear if the duo will take part in the ODI series on the tour to the rainbow nation. Quinton de Kock of South Africa has slipped to fifth place while a failure in the final has also cost David Warner who is now at seventh place.

Travis Head won the player of the match award in both semifinal and final of World Cup and has now jumped a massive 16 places to be at the 15th position. On current form, he is the prime candidate to soon enter top 10 in the ICC ODI rankings.

ICC Rankings for batters:

Rank Player Rating Points 1 Shubman Gill 826 2 Babar Azam 824 3 Virat Kohli 791 4 Rohit Sharma 769 5 Quinton de Kock 760 6 Daryl Mitchell 750 7 David Warner 745 8 Rassie van der Dussen 735 9 Harry Tector 729 9 Dawid Malan 729

4 Indian bowlers in top 10

Among bowlers, Mohammed Siraj might have lost his numero uno position in the rankings but including him, a total of four Indian bowlers are in top 10. While Siraj has grabbed the third place, Jasprit Bumrah is at fourth and Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav are at 10th and sixth position respectively. Keshav Maharaj is a long way ahead at the top with 741 rating points while Josh Hazlewood has climbed to number with 703 points.

ICC Rankings for Bowlers:

Rank Player Rating Points 1 Keshav Maharaj 741 2 Josh Hazlewood 703 3 Mohammed Siraj 699 4 Jasprit Bumrah 685 5 Adam Zampa 675 6 Rashid Khan 667 6 Kuldeep Yadav 667 8 Trent Boult 663 9 Shaheen Afridi 650 10 Mohammed Shami 648

