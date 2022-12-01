Virat Kohli's 'ICONIC' six off Haris Rauf still playing on PAK bowler's mind: Here's what he said

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Haris Rauf feels Kohli's six off him was special

Haris Rauf, Pakistan's speedster feels that Virat Kohli's six off his delivery was an absolute stunner and was special in every sense. With Shaheen Afridi struggling to deliver in the World Cup opener against India, the onus to deliver a match-winning performance was on Rauf's shoulders. He tried his very best to deliver what his team was expecting of him, but it was Kohli's magic, his brilliance, that took the game away from Pakistan in no time.

This is why Haris Rauf feels that Virat's six was special

At the mighty Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), India needed 28 off 8 deliveries, but Virat Kohli worked his magic and turned the tides in India's favour. As far as the planning bit goes, Rauf was extremely immaculate with his planning. He had two of his best fielders stationed at long off and long on. With the cow corner having huge dimensions, Kohli couldn't heave him through the off-side. Rauf had sensed that Kohli would attempt to hit him and honestly, he had no other option. He tried and bowled a slower delivery, but Kohli cleared the field of play with utter ease. This left the entire Pakistan team flabbergasted. He then followed it with another six on the on side which turned the game on its head.

In a match that produced so much, did so much for the hype of the World Cup will be etched in history books and the two sixes that Virat hit off Rauf will be replayed by generations to come over and over again. After the World Cup ended, Rauf has come out and has heaped praises on Kohli and has admitted that it was a special feat achieved by a special player. Haris Rauf said that he doesn't regret getting hit, because it was Virat who belted him. He went on further and admitted that if somebody like a Pandya or Karthik would have hit him, he would've regretted it, but he doesn't regret being hit by Kohli.

