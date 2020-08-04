Virat Kohli begins countdown for IPL 2020 in UAE

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli can't seem to wait for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to begin. The 31-year-old on Tuesday took to his Twitter account to share pictures of hi, with his RCB teammates with two emojis implying the countdown to IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 is slated to begin on September 19 in the UAE, with the final on November 10, after having received the green signal from the Indian government on Monday.

Kohli will once again be leading the side which has witnessed the addition of Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, and Dale Steyn in the last auction.

RCB are among the few franchises yet to win a trophy. They did reach the final on three occasions, their last being 2016, but having finished with dismal results in the last three seasons ending in the bottom half of the table.

Last week, Kohli shared the picture of his kits, showing his excitement at donning RCB jersey again.

Earlier, former cricketer Aakash Chopra opined that teams like RCB will benefit from the big grounds in UAE.

“Batting conditions would not have much of an impact. In fact, certain teams may start feeling better. RCB for example, because when the grounds are big your bowling is not exposed that much even if it is weak. RCB I think might actually do well,” said Chopra speaking on his YouTube channel.

