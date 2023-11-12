'Very clinical from game one to today' - Rohit Sharma reflects on World Cup journey after win over Netherlands

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma.

A "very pleased" Rohit Sharma lauded the entire Indian team after winning their final game of the round-robin stage of the ongoing World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12.

The Men in Blue thumped the Netherlands by 160 runs to continue their unbeaten run and finished at the top of the points table with 18 points to their credit in nine games. The Rohit Sharma-led side thrashed every opposition that came in its path and was the first team to qualify for the semis of the spectacle.

"Since we started the tournament, it was all about one game at a time. We never wanted to look too far ahead. It is a long tournament, 11 games in all if we go all the way. It was important to break it down and focus on it. We focused on one game," Rohit said during the post-match presentation.

India became the only team in the tournament to travel the most and play at nine different venues during the round-robin stage. They started off with their campaign opener against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and played their last group game in Bengaluru thereby adapting and excelling in different conditions.

"We are playing in different venues and play accordingly and that's what we did. Very pleased with how we've played in these nine games. Very clinical from game one to today. Different individuals have stepped up and put their hand up and done the job. Everyone wanted to take the responsibility. Playing in different venues, was a challenge. We adapted really well," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showers praise on Men in Blue

PM Modi heaped praise on the Indian team. He extolled India's skill and teamwork and also wished them luck for the semifinal clash versus the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15.

Latest Cricket News