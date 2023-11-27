Uganda upset Zimbabwe in qualifiers, can Sikandar Raza and his men still qualify for T20 World Cup 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Zimbabwe Cricket team.

From beating Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022, Zimbabwe now find themselves in trouble in the Qualifiers for T20 World Cup 2024. The Sikandar Raza-led side went down to Brian Masaba's Uganda in the T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 to get hit with their second defeat in the qualifiers. Despite the efforts from their bowlers, the Chevrons failed to defend 136 runs as Uganda chased down the total in 19.1 overs with five wickets in hand.

The defeat now puts Zimbabwe in danger of losing a spot in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, which will be played in the USA and West Indies. Raza's team now has one win in three matches and sit on the fifth spot in the Qualifier points table. Meanwhile, Uganda are in third with two wins in three outings.

Can Zimbabwe still qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024?

Zimbabwe's chances to qualify for the 20-over World Cup are not in their own hands anymore. The Qualifier is a seven-team event and only the top two finishers from the tournament will book their place in the main World Cup in West Indies and USA. The 2024 World Cup is a 20-team event and 18 of those are already confirmed. The final two will come from the T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023.

Zimbabwe have played three games and have three more left in their kitty. They have to face Rwanda, Nigeria and Kenya in their next games and if they win all three, they will get to four wins and eight points. Meanwhile, they face stiff competition from Namibia and Kenya, who are placed first and second, respectively.

Both Namibia and Kenya have three in three wins and if they win two more in their next three outings, they will go above Zimbabwe's reach as they will have 10 points. Moreover, Uganda can also pose a threat to them as Uganda have two wins in three matches and two more will take them to eight points. This means even if Zimbabwe win their remaining games, they don't have a guaranteed place in the main World Cup.

The Chevrons will hope no more than one team go past the eight-point mark and if a couple of them reach eight, they would hope to pip them on net run rate.

