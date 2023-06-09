UAE vs WI, 3rd ODI: Pitch report to records at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER UAE vs WI 3rd ODI Pitch Report

United Arab Emirates will target a consolation win when they will host West Indies in the third and last ODI match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, June 9. West Indies sealed a three-match ODI series after recording dominant wins in the first two matches ahead of their ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 campaign.

Brandon King continued his good form with another fifty to help West Indies score 306 runs while batting first and then Roston Chase and Kavem Hodge took two wickets each to restrict UAE to just 228/17 to earn a 78-run win. For UAE, Zahoor Khan shone with the ball by taking three wickets while Ali Naseer top-scored with 57 off 53 to produce a good fight. West Indies have won all of their four ODIs played against UAE and will enter this fixture as clear favorites.

​Pitch Report - UAE vs WI

The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has a balanced surface in a 50-over game with little help for spin bowlers. The average first innings score here is 223 and falls to 191 in the second innings. West Indies easily chased a 203-run target in the first ODI and smashed 306 runs in the second match to prove a balanced surface in this series.

​Will Toss Matter?

Not likely. Sharjah's pitch has proved balanced in the first two ODIs in this series. West Indies recorded a 300-plus total while batting first in the second match while UAE managed to score just 202 in the first match.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - The Numbers Game

Basic ODI Stats

Total matches: 254

Matches won batting first: 133

Matches won bowling first: 119

Average ODI Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 223

Average 2nd Innings scores: 191

Score Stats for ODI matches

Highest total recorded - 364/7 (50 Ov) by PAK vs NZ

Lowest total recorded - 54/10 (26.3 Ov) by IND vs SL

Highest score chased - 285/2 (47.5 Ov) by AUS vs PAK

Lowest score defended - 138/9 (50 Ov) by PAKW vs SLW

Full Squads -

UAE Squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Lovepreet Singh, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Adhitya Shetty, Zahoor Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Rameez Shahzad, Karthik Meiyappan, Fahad Nawaz, Jonathan Figy, Ansh Tandon, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah, Mohammed Faraazuddin

WI Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (c & wk), Kavem Hodge, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Alick Athanaze

