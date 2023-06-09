UAE vs WI, 3rd ODI: Pitch report to records at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

United Arab Emirates will target a consolation win when they will host West Indies in the third and last ODI match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, June 9. West Indies sealed a three-match ODI series after recording dominant wins in the first two matches ahead of their ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 campaign.
Brandon King continued his good form with another fifty to help West Indies score 306 runs while batting first and then Roston Chase and Kavem Hodge took two wickets each to restrict UAE to just 228/17 to earn a 78-run win. For UAE, Zahoor Khan shone with the ball by taking three wickets while Ali Naseer top-scored with 57 off 53 to produce a good fight. West Indies have won all of their four ODIs played against UAE and will enter this fixture as clear favorites.
Pitch Report - UAE vs WI
The pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium has a balanced surface in a 50-over game with little help for spin bowlers. The average first innings score here is 223 and falls to 191 in the second innings. West Indies easily chased a 203-run target in the first ODI and smashed 306 runs in the second match to prove a balanced surface in this series.
Will Toss Matter?
Not likely. Sharjah's pitch has proved balanced in the first two ODIs in this series. West Indies recorded a 300-plus total while batting first in the second match while UAE managed to score just 202 in the first match.
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah - The Numbers Game
Basic ODI Stats
- Total matches: 254
- Matches won batting first: 133
- Matches won bowling first: 119
Average ODI Stats
- Average 1st Innings scores: 223
- Average 2nd Innings scores: 191
Score Stats for ODI matches
- Highest total recorded - 364/7 (50 Ov) by PAK vs NZ
- Lowest total recorded - 54/10 (26.3 Ov) by IND vs SL
- Highest score chased - 285/2 (47.5 Ov) by AUS vs PAK
- Lowest score defended - 138/9 (50 Ov) by PAKW vs SLW
Full Squads -
UAE Squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Lovepreet Singh, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Adhitya Shetty, Zahoor Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Rameez Shahzad, Karthik Meiyappan, Fahad Nawaz, Jonathan Figy, Ansh Tandon, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Muhammad Jawadullah, Mohammed Faraazuddin
WI Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shai Hope (c & wk), Kavem Hodge, Yannic Cariah, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Kevin Sinclair, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Alick Athanaze