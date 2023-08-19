UAE vs NZ 2nd T20I: UAE record maiden T20I win against New Zealand to level series

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/UAE CRICKET The UAE team celebrating their win against New Zealand on August 19, 2023

United Arab Emirates (UAE) cricket team stunned the cricketing world with a dominating seven-wicket win over mighty New Zealand in the second T20I match to level the series 1-1 on Saturday, August 19. This is a historic moment for UAE cricket as they recorded their maiden international win against UAE and that came in their second attempt only.

New Zealand managed to score just 142 runs for 8 while batting first with Mark Chapman recording fifty. Then the star batter and team captain Muhammad Waseem smashed 55 off just 29 balls to help UAE to an easy chase in just 15.4 overs.

Waseem won the toss and elected to field first at Dubai International Cricket Stadium with one change to their playing eleven. His decision proved correct as the Kiwi's batters struggled for a good start again. The 17-year-old left-arm spinner Aayan Afzal Khan took three wickets and Muhammad Jawadullah took two wickets to restrict the Black Caps to just 142 for eight. Chapman top-scored with 63 off 46 to continue his red-hot form in 2023 while James Neesham added 21 runs.

The veteran pacer Tim Southee gave his team a flying start with last game's hero Aryansh Sharma's wicket on the innings' third delivery. With a wicket, he became the joint-leading wicket-taker in T20I history with Shakib Al Hasan's 139 wickets tally. But New Zealand failed to carry the momentum as Muhammad Waseem tore apart their bowling attack.

Waseem's quick fifty and unbeaten 48 off 29 balls from Asif Khan were enough for UAE to chase their maiden T20I win over New Zealand and more importantly to avoid a series loss. Aayan Afzal Khan claimed the Player of the Match award for his impressive three for 20 spell.

United Arab Emirates Playing XI: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan, Ansh Tandon, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Zahoor Khan

New Zealand Playing XI: Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Dane Cleaver (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (c), Ben Lister

Latest Cricket News