Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma break all-time world record with jaw-dropping carnage against Delhi Capitals

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma seem to be batting on a different planet for sure. The openers have time and again provided blistering starts to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and in the clash against Delhi Capitals, they seemingly became butchers to defy the cricketing logic and blow the minds of the fans.

Head and Abhishek were on a boundary-hitting rampage at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. They toyed with the DC bowlers making them look clueless in front of a new-age T20 batting. They hit 19 from the first over, 21 from the second, 22 from the third, 21 from the fourth, 20 from the fifth and then 22 from the sixth over to set a new benchmark in cricket.

The two have helped SRH register the biggest powerplay total in the history of T20 cricket. They made 125 from the first six overs to set an all-time record in the arena of cricket as they batted at a jaw-dropping run rate of 20.83.

Most runs in the powerplay in T20 cricket:

125 runs - by SRH vs DC in IPL 2024

106 runs - by Nottinghamshire vs Durham in 2017

105 runs - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2017

105 runs - St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents in 2017

102 runs - by South Africa vs West Indies in 2023

DC's Playing XI:

David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

SRH's Playing XI:

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan