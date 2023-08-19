'I'll play in the big tournaments' - Former Australia captain lashes out at Ben Stokes on latter's ODI return

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tim Paine (Left) and Ricky Ponting (Right)

Former Australia skipper Tim Paine has hit out at Ben Stokes on the latter's decision to reverse his ODI retirement, saying that it's a self-centred decision and not one keeping the team in mind leading into the World Cup.

Stokes announced his retirement from the 50-overs format in July 2022 after playing a home series against South Africa. However, he recently reversed his decision and has been included in the ODI outfit as England announced their squad for the four-match ODI series against New Zealand at home starting September 8 in Cardiff. Stokes' decision to come out of ODI retirement clearly indicates that the allrounder is a part of England's plan for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India.

Paine thinks that not only Stokes' decision to reverse his ODI retirement is selfish of the English allrounder but it also sends a very negative message to the players who have been trying hard to make a place for themselves in the playing XI for the last 12 months.

"Ben Stokes coming out of one-day retirement, I found that interesting," Paine said on Sen Radio.

"It was a bit of, 'Me, me, me', there isn't it? It was, 'I'll pick and I'll choose where I want to play and when I want to play', and, 'I'll play in the big tournaments'. Paine opined that England cricketers, who had been slogging for 12 months waiting to play in the World Cup, will have to sit out to make way for Stokes.

"The guys who played for 12 months, 'Sorry, thanks. But can you go and sit on the bench because I want to play now?'," added Paine.

However, Paine feels that England will enter the marquee tournament as favourites alongside India.

"Probably (England are now favourites), them and India. I think the Aussies if they can get hot (they can also win)," he further added.

