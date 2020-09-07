This is the most balanced RCB squad since 2016: Captain Virat Kohli confident of 'miracle' in IPL 2020

Image Source : TWITTER: @RCBTWEETS RCB skipper Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli feels that the present side is the most balanced team that the management has assembled since their impressive run to 2016 IPL final. He further added that he never felt so calm going into an IPL season and is confident of a "miracle" in the impending 13th edition pf the Indian Premier League.

2016 was the last time RCB had reached an IPL final and third overall. But since then, they have slumped low in each of the last three seasons finishing with the wooden spoon on two occasions. But Kohli, speaking to sports presenter Danish Sait in the latest episode of RCB's Bold Diaries, opined that this present RCB side have it in them to bounce back from that low given the great balance of experience and youth and T20 skillset.

"We definitely feel it will," Kohli said when asked about a 'miracle' in IPL 2020.

"We [AB de Villiers and I] have spoken about this that we have never felt so calm going into a season before. He is coming from a very different space, he has been enjoying his life. He is very relaxed. He came out to play a few times recently and he was looking like he's still playing in 2011. He is as fit as ever. I am feeling like I am in a much better space, much more balanced when it comes to the environment in the IPL.

"It's all about disconnecting with things that have happened in the past and not taking that baggage. We have done that too many times. Just because we have a bunch of players that are so skilled, people like seeing them play is the reason why people have had so much expectation as well.

"We are not going to think of what-ifs, we know what we can do as a team. And we're just very, very keen and hungry to go out there and do it."

Kohli once again praised the new additions to the squad. RCB managed to add Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Aaron Finch and Joshua Philippe in the December auction in Kolkata.

"I would definitely agree with that (most all-round squad). The reason why we wanted someone like Chris Morris precisely for that reason. He brings a lot of experience into the squad.

"The youngsters whom we have picked this year are exciting too. Someone like Aaron Finch, who has a lot of experience, playing international cricket for a while, Josh Philippe, up and coming, exciting player.

"We have got a great balance of experience, the skill required for T20 cricket and the youngsters in the team who are eager to take up responsibilities and looking forward to opportunities.

"To be honest, that 2016 season which we all loved to be a part of, since then this is the most balanced I have felt about the squad, as a system as to where we are heading. It's been very well taken care of now. It's up to us to execute on the field."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage