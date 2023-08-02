Team India suffer double blow ahead of Asia Cup; KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer unlikely to be available: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are set to spend some more time on the sidelines

Team India's injury concerns just don't seem to cease with three of their first-choice players still recovering. While pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set for a return in the T20I series against Ireland, the two key members of the Indian middle-order Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are set to spend more time on the sidelines as the duo reportedly could be out of the Asia Cup too, in a big blow to Rohit Sharma and Co. ahead of the continental tournament.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, both Rahul and Iyer are yet to recover fully and even though both have been sharing their videos and images of their progress on social media, according to BCCI insiders, rushing them into international action straight away with the Asia Cup might not be a right decision and could be really premature.

