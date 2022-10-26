T20 World Cup: Australia's Marcus Stoinis credits IPL, says tournament helped him evolve

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Stoinis in action

Marcus Stoinis guided Australia to a 7-wicket win in the T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. He scored an unbeaten 59 off 18 balls including four boundaries and six maximums. Stoinis credited the Indian Premier League for his brilliant batting.

"Yeah, definitely the IPL has changed my cricket and helped me evolve, and it's not only playing on the wickets, but it's also having the coaches from all over the world, having players from different countries," Stoinis said.

Marcus Stoinis has played 67 IPL matches and has scalped 34 wickets. He has conceded 1048 runs at an economy of 9.61with a BBM of 4/15. He has scored 1070 runs at an average of 26.10 and a strike-rate of 137.36 including 4 half-centuries.

Image Source : PTIStoinis in IPL

"I've played for quite a few years in the IPL and quite a few teams, so you come across a range of techniques and mentalities about how to play spin. Yeah, it has helped me improve for sure.

"But yeah, so I'm looking for two balls really, one off the back foot and one off the front foot, just to at least have an option to each," he said.

"You sort of then go from there. You're trying to get the field that you want, which is sometimes why you want to play a lap or reverse or a sweep shot, which I'm working on sort of thing."

Stoinis also created a new record for the fastest T20 International half-century by an Australian.

"I was actually quite nervous, to be honest, so yeah, the intention was just to go put an impact on the game and probably provide a bit of energy for the boys and try and get a spark going."

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly gives his take on Indian team's food problem

Stoinis begs to differ that Australia were a bit flat in their bowling department against Sri Lanka.

"I don't think we felt flat, to be honest. I think it felt like we bowled pretty well. I felt like we bowled well in the powerplay. There were a few balls up in the air that fell in gaps and that sort of stuff. I think we're pretty happy with how we bowled," he said

Latest Cricket News