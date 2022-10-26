T20 World Cup: Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly gives his take on Indian team's food problem

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sourav Ganguly

Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly gave his opinion on the Indian players refusing to eat the food provided by the T20 World Cup organisers after a practice session in Sydney.

The Indian team had an optional training session on Tuesday where all the fast bowlers were rested alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya, batter Suryakumar Yadav, and spinner Axar Patel. Cold sandwiches and falafel (spiced mashed chickpeas or other pulses) were served to the Indian players after a practice session on Tuesday and some of them refused the offering, opting for meals in their hotel rooms instead.

"It's not like any boycott. Some players did pick up fruits and falafel but everyone wanted to have lunch and hence they had food going back to the hotel," a BCCI official had told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Ganguly did not dig much into the issue and gave his take on the matter.

"I'm sure BCCI will sort this out," said Ganguly while talking to reporters.

India will face the Netherlands in their second T20 World Cup match on Thursday.

Ganguly also spoke about Ireland's stunning victory over England in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. He said: "This is not the real result, I'm sure they would bounce back. You can't help when it rains."

Ganguly felicitated Commonwealth Games medallists Saurav Ghosal and Achita Sheuli along with Bengal's other sports achievers at the Calcutta Sports Journalists' Club's refurbished Maidan Tent here.

"It's the reward for the entire year's hard for an athlete. I remember looking up to the CSJC Annual Awards when I was young," Ganguly said, becoming nostalgic when he was adjudged the Best Cricketer of the Year by CSJC during his formative years.

Ganguly also felicitated former Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary who returned to cricket after becoming state sports minister and slammed two centuries and two half-centuries, playing a key role in their Ranji Trophy semifinal finish last season.

"I have a dream -- to win Ranji Trophy for Bengal. I'm in the fag-end of my career that's why I'm keeping my fight on," the 36-year-old Tiwary said

