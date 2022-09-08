Suresh Raina set to play for Indian Legends in Road Safety World Series

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Suresh Raina in action

Suresh Raina who earlier retired from international cricket on the 15th of August 2020, also announced that he will no longer participate in the IPL and won't play domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

There were speculations on the 35-year-old's participation in cricket leagues. The Road Safety World Series, however, confirmed that Raina is set to join them.

"Hold on your nerves, we have something more for you! Suresh Raina, who is also the first Indian to score a hundred in all three formats, is all set to join India Legends for the second season of the Road Safety World Series", Road Safety World Series posted.

The second season of the Road Safety World Series will see India's star players like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh among others.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur. It is set to start in September and the final leg is scheduled for October.

The tournament will begin on 10th of September in Kanpur where India Legends will lock horns with the South African legends.

India, Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, West Indies, Bangladesh, and England will be among the teams playing.

In his international career, Raina played 78 T20Is, 18 Tests, and 226 ODIs. He has scored 5615 runs in 226 ODIs with five centuries and 36 fifties. He smashed 1605 runs in 78 T20Is with a hundred and five half-centuries. Raina is the first Indian to score hundreds in all three formats of the game.

Earlier, In an interview with Dainik Jagran, Raina had said, " I want to play cricket for the next two to three years. Now that good players have arrived in Uttar Pradesh, they are managing the team efficiently. I obtained a NOC (No Objection Certificate) from the UPCA.”

He further added, “I will first play in the Road Safety World Series starting from September 10. Apart from this, leagues from South Africa, Sri Lanka, and UAE have also been contacted. I will inform you as soon as things are sorted.”

Latest Cricket News