Sunil Narine announces retirement from international cricket, 4 years after his final match for West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sunil Narine has announced his retirement from international cricket

Veteran West Indies spinner Sunil Narine has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Sunday, November 5. Narine acknowledged that he hasn't played international cricket for four years as he last played in a T20 against India in August 2019 and has taken the franchise route since. Narine, 35, wasn't preferred by Cricket West Indies as several reports suggested that the spinner wasn't ready to return to the highest level after prioritising franchise cricket over the national team and mentioned that he will continue to do so, till his body supports.

In an elaborate statement, Narine, who played 122 matches for the West Indies across all formats, wrote, "I appreciate it has been over 4 years since I last played for West Indies but today I am announcing my retirement from International cricket."

One of the IPL greats playing for Kolkata Knight Riders for over a decade, Narine admitted that he is a private person but gave credit to his family for supporting him and being by his side while thanking and acknowledging CWI.

".. I would like to acknowledge and thank Cricket West Indies, the coaching staff, passionate West Indies fans and of course my teammates who enabled me play at the highest level, in all formats and with some memorable successes.

"I am also taking this opportunity to bow out of domestic 50 over cricket. I love representing Trinidad & Tobago, the country of my birth, and to add another title by winning this current Super50 Cup will be the perfect send off," he added.

"Needless to say, outside of this, it will continue to be business as usual for me in the franchise world for the foreseeable future," he further added.

Narine, who is currently playing the Super50 Cup for Trinidad and Tobago will be playing his last List-A match. In his international career for the West Indies, Narine took 21 wickets in six Tests, 92 wickets in 65 ODIs and 52 in 51 T20Is. Narine is still one of the most sought-after T20 bowlers across the world and will be hoping to get a lot more wickets before he calls it a day.

Latest Cricket News