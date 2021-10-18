Sri Lanka vs Namibia Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch SL vs NAM Group A Match Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sri Lanka vs Namibia Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Get full details on when and where to watch SL vs NAM Live Streaming Cricket Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Sri Lanka would hope their transition from the old generation to the new is complete when they begin their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against Namibia here later on Monday. The former champions, who are seeking to qualify for the 'Super 12', will get a perfect opportunity to showcase the skills of the new generation even though the build-up to the mega event hasn't been great.

At what time does Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match start?

Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match will start at 03.30 PM.

When is Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match?

Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match will take place on October 18 (Monday).

How do I watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match?

You can watch Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Group A Match?

Sri Lanka squad Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

Namibia squad Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams and Pikky Ya France