Sri Lanka register highest successful run chase in women's ODI history, Athapaththu scales enviable feat

Chamari Athapaththu and her Sri Lankan brigade scripted history on Wednesday (April 17) as they hammered South Africa by six wickets to finish the three-match ODI series on level terms 1-1.

Sri Lanka scripted history at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom as they chased down 302 in the third ODI to register the highest successful run chase in women's ODI history.

Sri Lanka's magnificent chase brought an 11 and more-year-old record to dust. Before Sri Lanka's heroics, Australia held the record for the highest successful run chase in ODIs. Jodie Fields' Australia had remarkably chased down 289 at the North Sydney Oval on December 14, 2012, and the record breathed its last on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka's skipper Chamari Athapaththu also recorded a personal milestone to savour. The 34-year-old star batter registered the third-highest individual score in women's ODIs as she smashed 195* off 139 balls.

Her marathon knock saw her take the South African bowlers to the cleaners. She smashed 26 fours and five maximums during the course of her sublime knock.

Chamari's previous individual best was 178* and came against Australia in Bristol on June 29, 2017.

Notably, Chamari's glorious ton eclipsed Laura Wolvaardt's herculean effort of 184* off 147 balls. The South African skipper set the tone with the bat for the hosts first up and recorded her highest ODI score and the fifth highest in the history of women's ODI cricket.

Wolvaardt's knock was studded with 23 fours and four maximums and provided the momentum South Africa craved after being sent into bat first in the series decider. Laura set up a 116-run stand alongside her opening partner Lara Goodall (31 runs off 55 balls) and batted right till the end to take the Proteas over 300.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's win has given them crucial points on the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 table and they are now placed at the seventh spot. Teams that finish in the top five on the table will automatically qualify for the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 alongside the hosts India.