SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2024 Match 8 fantasy team, captaincy picks, predicted playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in the 8th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This is the first home game for SRH this season and they will be looking to improve their record after losing majority of the matches at the venue last season. SRH are coming off a four-run loss in the last-ball thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and will be desperate to get their first points on the board.

Meanwhile, MI's poor record in the opening match of the season remained as they lost to GT from a winning position. The five-time IPL champions have now lost their first match of the season every year since 2013. They needed 48 runs in last six overs against the Titans and dropped two points from that position.

Both teams will certainly be eager to register their first win of the season and for that to happen, they will have to play their best cricket over the course of 40 overs.

SRH vs MI Match Details:

Match: IPL 2024, 8th T20 match

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, Hyderabad

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 27 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

SRH vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Gerald Coetzee, T Natarajan

SRH vs MI Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma looked in sublime touch during his 43-run knock against Gujarat Titans in the last game. With no responsibility of captaincy on his shoulders anymore, the opening batter seemed to be playing without much pressure. He loves to go big in Hyderabad and it shouldn't be a surprise

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah is certainly the best in the world and he just yet again showcased his skills to the world in the previous game. Bumrah returned with figures of 3/14 in his four overs and his spell will be important once again.

IPL 2024 Match 7 probable predicted XIs:

SRH probable playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan [Impact sub: Abhishek Sharma for Natarajan].

MI probable playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Shams Mulani, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood [Impact sub: Dewald Brevis for Wood].