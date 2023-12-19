SRH list of players for IPL 2024: Full squad of Sunrisers Hyderabad after signing Cummins, Head, Hasaranga

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins and Travis Head join SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad enjoyed a succession Indian Premier League 2024 auction with some of the best signings of the day on Tuesday, December 19. SRH broke the bank to sign Pat Cummins for a record-breaking amount and also bagged overseas stars Travis Head and Wanindu Hasaranga to conclude their business ahead of IPL 2024.

IPL auction 2024 witnessed record-breaking bids as teams went all guns blazing to strengthen their squad ahead of the 17th edition of the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the auction with an INR 34.00 crore purse and with five slots available.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's first bid came for Australian batting all-rounder Travis Head, who smashed a match-winning hundred against India in the World Cup 2023 final. SRH saw a bidding war for the Australian opener with Chennai Super Kings showing strong interest but Hyderabad emerged winners with INR 6.80 crore.

SRH Squad for IPL 2024

Retained Players: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Mayank Markande

New Signings: Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat and Jhathavedh Subramanyan

