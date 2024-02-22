Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SRH cricketer Abhishek Sharma to be questioned in Tania Singh's suicide investigation

SRH cricketer Abhishek Sharma to be questioned in Tania Singh's suicide investigation

"We have so far learnt this much that Abhishek Sharma was in friendship with the deceased model. More details will be known in the investigation," VR Malhotra, Assistant Commissioner of Police said on Wednesday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2024 19:51 IST
Abhishek Sharma
Image Source : PTI Abhishek Sharma in the IPL 2022

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma is under investigation into famous model Tania Singh's suicide in Surat. The police have confirmed that the Punjab cricketer was in contact with the model and they are looking to send a notice soon. 

Tanya Singh, the 28-year-old fashion model ended her life on Monday, February 19. She was found hanging from the ceiling in her apartment in Surat's Vesu area with no suicide note. 

Police have not contacted the cricketer yet but confirmed that the model had sent a WhatsApp text to SRH batter. 

"We have so far learnt this much that Abhishek Sharma was in friendship with the deceased model. More details will be known in the investigation," VR Malhotra, the Assistant Commissioner of Police said. "After verification, we may call the persons whose names come up during verification for recording their statements, if required."

The left-handed batting all-rounder is currently with the Punjab state team's camp featuring in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 tournament. Abhishek has been a crucial part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team since 2019 and has made 44 appearances so far. 

Related Stories
IPL 2024 Schedule: Champions CSK to face RCB in season opener in Chennai on March 22

IPL 2024 Schedule: Champions CSK to face RCB in season opener in Chennai on March 22

'I don't know...': India batting coach gives an update on KL Rahul's fitness

'I don't know...': India batting coach gives an update on KL Rahul's fitness

No IPL 2024 matches in Delhi? DC to play two home games in Visakhapatnam

No IPL 2024 matches in Delhi? DC to play two home games in Visakhapatnam

Abhishek scored 226 runs in 11 innings at an impressive strike rate of 143.94 with two fifties in the Indian Premier League 2023 season.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement