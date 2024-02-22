SRH cricketer Abhishek Sharma to be questioned in Tania Singh's suicide investigation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Abhishek Sharma in the IPL 2022

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma is under investigation into famous model Tania Singh's suicide in Surat. The police have confirmed that the Punjab cricketer was in contact with the model and they are looking to send a notice soon.

Tanya Singh, the 28-year-old fashion model ended her life on Monday, February 19. She was found hanging from the ceiling in her apartment in Surat's Vesu area with no suicide note.

Police have not contacted the cricketer yet but confirmed that the model had sent a WhatsApp text to SRH batter.

"We have so far learnt this much that Abhishek Sharma was in friendship with the deceased model. More details will be known in the investigation," VR Malhotra, the Assistant Commissioner of Police said. "After verification, we may call the persons whose names come up during verification for recording their statements, if required."

The left-handed batting all-rounder is currently with the Punjab state team's camp featuring in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 tournament. Abhishek has been a crucial part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team since 2019 and has made 44 appearances so far.

Abhishek scored 226 runs in 11 innings at an impressive strike rate of 143.94 with two fifties in the Indian Premier League 2023 season.

